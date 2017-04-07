Government to introduce reforms in state institutions: PM

MIRPUR (AJK), April 7 (APP): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir

Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said on Friday that the elements

involved in corruption, malpractices and irregularities in public sector institutions will be made accountable.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while talking to Minister for

Sports, Youth and MDA Affairs Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, who called on him at the PM house. Ch. Saeed briefed the Prime Minister of MDA affairs besides the measures initiated by the government for the reformation of institutions on war-footing basis.

Raja Farooq said, he wants to see MDA a transparent and corruption-free institution serving the people with sincerity. He said that a large number of overseas Kashmiri’s have started investing at other places after being affected by the corrupt practices of MDA officials. He assured that government would take measures to restore the confidence of the investors by providing them a conducive environment to attract investment in Mirpur by the expatriates.

The Prime Minister said that the outgoing government had put state

resources on loot sale. While his government had stopped this unlawful exercise by taking stringent steps for the betterment and uplift of the common man, he added.

Raja Farooq said, he wants to see the officials of all nation-building

institutions including MDA serving the masses with honesty. The Prime Minister directed the minister for MDA to also take the citizens of Mirpur into confidence before taking measures for elimination of corruption, malpractices and irregularities and ‘Qabza Mafia’ involved in unlawful practices in MDA.