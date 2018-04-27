Government presented pro-people budget in line with Nawaz’s vision: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage, Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the present democratic government of PML-N has presented a historic and pro-people budget in line with the vision and dynamic policies of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, the minister said relief had been provided to low-income segments of the society through various measures.

She said Benazir Income Support Programme and Prime Minister’s Health Programme had been granted extension with the view to give relief to the poor, besides providing best transport facilities to the students of the federal capital through prime minister’s educational reforms programme.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a historic move, tax on import of cancer medicines had been abolished for the first time as budget was prepared keeping in view the requirements of the country.

She said, however, the next government would have every right to amend the budget to bring it in conformity with its policies and requirements.

She said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had stated in the House that the government was presenting sixth budget in accordance with law and the constitution and the next government would have the right to amend it but being a people-friendly budget, it may not be possible to change it.

In 2018 elections, with the grace of Allah, the PML-N would get landslide victory and come to power again and continue with this very budget, she remarked.

The minister added that the budget was presented in light with the mandate given to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in 2013 and as per law, but some elements were trying to mislead the people through hue and cry and baseless propaganda.

She said Imran Khan, who always gives lectures about the western democracy and values, once again stayed away from the National Assembly on the eve of this important budget day.

She said Imran’s absence today, like the Senate elections day when he sold his vote had raised questions.

To a question, she said the PTI government in KPK lacked capacity and capability to present the next budget.

Castigating the behavior of the PTI members in the House, she said by climbing on the tables, they continued their tradition of sit-ins and bullying.

Imran who claimed to root out corruption within 90days, now after passage of five long years had again announced to give 100-day programme, Marriyum wondered.

She said Imran’s announcements always remain announcements only as they never turned into reality. She said the entire nation had witnessed how many legal requirements Imran Khan was fulfilling.

The minister said the prime minister after consultations with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif gave the status of federal ministers to some ministers of state, adding it was prerogative of the PM and the opposition parties should not be jealous of it.

Commenting on unprecedented incentives given to the film industry, she said the promotion of screen tourism through films, culture, national heritage would help boosting real and softer image of the country at global level.

She said in the war of perception film, teleplays, culture, heritage and language needed to be promoted, adding Film Finance Fund, Artist Assistance fund had been established for this purpose.

She said if the opposition protests remain inside the Parliament, it is a democratic practice but if it moves outside, it becomes undemocratic. The minister congratulated the PML-N government and the people of Pakistan over presentation of pro-people budget.

Earlier, she congratulated newly appointed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail for enjoying the singular honour to present budget for financial year 2018-19.

The minister said Miftah Ismail was fortunate that Allah Almighty has bestowed him with the opportunity to present the next fiscal year’s budget.