Government has stabilized economy now focus on economic growth:Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):State Minister for Privatization, Muhammad Zubair on Friday said that with the efforts of government,
economy has been stabilized and now the focus was on accelerating
its growth.
He said after coming into power, the government accorded top
priority to improving security and energy siruation as without improving these areas, it was not possible to revive the economy.
He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural
ceremony of 3 day “Islamabad Handicrafts and Women Entrepreneurs’
Exhibition,organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry
in collaboration with Handicrafts Association of Pakistan.
Diplomats of Germany, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, South Korea,
Cuba, Tunis, Bulgaria, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Palestine and
Austria while representatives of USA and Malaysia were also present
at the occasion.
Highlighting the achievements of present government,Zubair said that fiscal deficit has been broght down , inflation reduced and tax collection improved by 60%.If this year was included, tax collection has improved by 80%.
He said indicators of the economy were showing positive trends
which was acknowledged by international financial institutions and organization.
He said for sustainable economic growth, bringing women into
the mainstream of economy was necessary and government was
determined to enhance their role in the socio economic development of the country.
Muhammad Zubair said that government was responsible to
facilitate the growth of business activities through policymaking
and stressed that private sector should play leading role in the
economic growth of the country.
He lauded the initiative of ICCI for organizing women
entrepreneurs’ exhibition and hoped it would enhance their role in
economic activities.
In his welcome address,President,Islamabad Chamber of Commerce
and Industry,Khalid Iqbal Malik said that ICCI has taken many
initiatives for the promotion of women entrepreneurs and organizing
this exhibition was another step in that direction.
He said ICCI has established a Women Business Growth Centre in
collaboration with UNIDO and it was planning to set up a separate
web portal for women entrepreneurs to provide them better outreach
in local and international markets.
He hoped that the exhibition will provide women entrepreneurs
a good platform to introduce their products and improve their
business prospects.
He assured that ICCI would continue to work for promoting
women entrepreneurs so that they could play more effective role in
the economic development of the country.
