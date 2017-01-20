Government has stabilized economy now focus on economic growth:Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):State Minister for Privatization, Muhammad Zubair on Friday said that with the efforts of government,

economy has been stabilized and now the focus was on accelerating

its growth.

He said after coming into power, the government accorded top

priority to improving security and energy siruation as without improving these areas, it was not possible to revive the economy.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural

ceremony of 3 day “Islamabad Handicrafts and Women Entrepreneurs’

Exhibition,organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry

in collaboration with Handicrafts Association of Pakistan.

Diplomats of Germany, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, South Korea,

Cuba, Tunis, Bulgaria, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Palestine and

Austria while representatives of USA and Malaysia were also present

at the occasion.

Highlighting the achievements of present government,Zubair said that fiscal deficit has been broght down , inflation reduced and tax collection improved by 60%.If this year was included, tax collection has improved by 80%.

He said indicators of the economy were showing positive trends

which was acknowledged by international financial institutions and organization.

He said for sustainable economic growth, bringing women into

the mainstream of economy was necessary and government was

determined to enhance their role in the socio economic development of the country.

Muhammad Zubair said that government was responsible to

facilitate the growth of business activities through policymaking

and stressed that private sector should play leading role in the

economic growth of the country.

He lauded the initiative of ICCI for organizing women

entrepreneurs’ exhibition and hoped it would enhance their role in

economic activities.

In his welcome address,President,Islamabad Chamber of Commerce

and Industry,Khalid Iqbal Malik said that ICCI has taken many

initiatives for the promotion of women entrepreneurs and organizing

this exhibition was another step in that direction.

He said ICCI has established a Women Business Growth Centre in

collaboration with UNIDO and it was planning to set up a separate

web portal for women entrepreneurs to provide them better outreach

in local and international markets.

He hoped that the exhibition will provide women entrepreneurs

a good platform to introduce their products and improve their

business prospects.

He assured that ICCI would continue to work for promoting

women entrepreneurs so that they could play more effective role in

the economic development of the country.