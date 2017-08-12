Government ensures conducive environ for youth to excel: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Saturday said the government believed in ensuring a conducive

environment for the youth with opportunities to exploit their true

potentials and excel in all fields of life.

“Youth are the agents of our future and only by channeling

their energy, creativity and talent towards addressing the multiple

challenges we face, we will be able to build a strong Pakistan,” the

prime minister said in a message on the International Youth Day

being observed on August 12 (today) across the globe.

The prime minister said the government was committed towards

supporting the youth in becoming leaders and ensuring their

meaningful role in the society.

He said that Pakistan joined the world community in commemorating

the Day.

Youth of any country or nation was the driving force and key

factor for realizing the dream of achieving progress, development

and economic prosperity, he added.

He said the tremendously significant role of the youth was

crucial for making Pakistan a stable, modern, democratic and ideal

state.

Around 60% of Pakistani population comprised of youth which

was the greatest national asset, he added.

“We believe in their potentials and share their dreams of

making Pakistan a truly modern and progressive state,” PM office

media wing in a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

“We can proudly claim that our party’s government has hugely

invested in our youth by taking historic initiatives for the

betterment of our youth, especially in the fields of education,

health and entrepreneurship,” he added.

The prime minister said the mega projects in the fields of

power production and communication networks were the right avenues

to provide employment opportunities for youth.

“China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is one shining

example to the credit of our leadership for creating the

opportunities to positively and gainfully engage our youth,” he

added.

He said the government had launched a remarkable initiative,

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, for the socio-economic development

of youth. This programme included six schemes which focussed on

education, research, skill development, employment and

entrepreneurship.