Government effectively highlighted Indian brutalities in IOK: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Wednesday told the Senate that the government has effectively highlighted brutalities of occupational forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Prime Minister had appointed 22 Special Envoys to 11 important world capitals to reach out to the international community on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in order to highlight the plight of the oppressed people of IoK, living under illegal Indian occupation, he said.

Replying to a question in the Senate, he said these envoys were appointed in the wake of Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir since the extra-judicial killing of Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.

He said appointment of Special Envoys also sent a clear message of solidarity to the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and to the Hurriyat leadership of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause.

“It was appreciated by Hurriyat leadership and people of IoK as a positive step by Pakistan to highlight the Indian atrocities in IoK”, he added.

Senator Sartaj Aziz said Pakistani community and the Kashmiri Diaspora responded very enthusiastically to the visits of special envoys and eagerly interacted with them.

He said the visits of the Special Envoys were instrumental in effectively highlighting the grave human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

While much concern was expressed at the gross human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IOK in private meetings with the special envoys.