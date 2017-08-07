Government committed to uplift of Gilgit Baltistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said the government was determined for the socio-economic uplift of Gilgit Baltistan and would continue to extend all out support.

The Prime Minister stated this in a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman here at the PM Office.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming his office and extended him invitation to visit Gilgit Baltistan.

He also apprised the Prime Minister on the status of various ongoing development projects in Gilgit Baltistan.