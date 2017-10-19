Government committed to promote inter-faith harmony: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday stressing inter-religion and inter-faith harmony said the government was committed to promote a society free from any discrimination based on caste or creed.

In his message to Hindu community on the eve of Diwali, the Prime Minister said no religion teaches hatred and violence and each one stands for promoting peace, harmony and love for humanity.

The Prime Minister called upon the religious leaders to play their role in highlighting the core religious values so as to bind the society into bonds of humanity.

He also urged upon the Hindu community to continue making their valuable contributions for the prosperity of Pakistan.

He extended his heartiest greetings to the Hindu community across the country and abroad on the occasion of Diwali.

” I sincerely wish that may the festival of lights bring happiness and peace in the lives of all those who are celebrating this day,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the government was committed to the welfare of minorities and safeguarding their fundamental rights.

“In this effort, we are guided by the golden principles enunciated by our Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (P.B.U.H), the vision of our Quaid and our Constitution,” he said.