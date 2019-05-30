ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):As the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will run from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales, the Google has marked the mega event with a doodle to make sure the cricket fans have something to cheer-for on the search engine.

When you open Google in your browser, you can see ‘O’ and ‘L’ in the logo are a ball and wickets, which then turns into a small cricket innings, that ends with a catch.

And that is not all, as once you click the Google ICC CWC Doodle you are taken to a search page which shows details of the matches, news, schedule and standings of teams playing in the tournament.

The event’s first match will be played between England and South Africa while Pakistan will open its World Cup campaign against the West Indies team on Friday.

The 2019 WC is the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup and is the fifth time that the mega event is being held in England and Wales, following the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 World Cups.

The format of the tournament is a single group of 10 teams, with each team playing the other nine once, and the top four at the end of the group phase progressing to the semi-finals.

The participating WC squads include South Africa, India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and West Indies.