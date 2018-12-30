Good news soon as Pakistan defines right direction: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said the people of Pakistan would get a good news soon as the country had defined its right direction.

Addressing the members of Pakistani community here at the Pakistan Embassy during his day long visit to Qatar, the foreign minister said the government had formally launched the economic diplomacy and his visit was also part of that initiative, according to the PTI’s official Twitter handle.

The foreign minister, who also interacted with the officers of the Pakistan Embassy, apprised the community members regarding his visit and termed his interaction with the Qatari leadership fruitful.

He resolved that the government would steer the country out of economic crisis through prudent strategies.

Qureshi said Pakistan enjoyed cordial ties with the Gulf states, including Qatar which was also home to a huge number of Pakistani expatriates. Pakistan would continue playing its role for regional stability as it maintained good ties with all the countries in the region, he added.

He assured the community that the government would give an opportunity to those envoys only who would give better output, take care of the Pakistani community and bring in investment to the country.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistani expatriates were an asset and everyone of them was an ambassador for the country.

He also apprised the community members on the recently held Envoys Conference at Foreign Affairs Ministry in Islamabad.