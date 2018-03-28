Good governance, inevitable to tackle security challenges : Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):National Security Adviser Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua on Wednesday said good
governance was inevitable for tackling non-traditional challenges to the national security.
He was addressing inaugural session of a seminar titled ‘Non-Traditional Security Challenges
to Pakistan’ organized here by Institute of Strategic Studies.
Nasser Janjua stressed the need for devising a comprehensive strategy to address the
challenges posed by non-traditional security threats.
He said negative elements are a potential threat to national integrity and security and
urged the need to bring them in the national mainstream.
He said provision of basic facilities including food, health, education, employment and
justice, plays an important part in country’s security.
He said peace has been restored in the country due to government efforts during the
past four and a half years.
