National 
Views: 139

Good governance, inevitable to tackle security challenges : Nasser Janjua

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):National Security Adviser Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua on Wednesday said good
governance was inevitable for tackling non-traditional challenges to the national security.
He was addressing inaugural session of a seminar titled ‘Non-Traditional Security Challenges
to Pakistan’ organized here by Institute of Strategic Studies.
Nasser Janjua stressed the need for devising a comprehensive strategy to address the
challenges posed by non-traditional security threats.
He said negative elements are a potential threat to national integrity and security and
urged the need to bring them in the national mainstream.
He said provision of basic facilities including food, health, education, employment and
justice, plays an important part in country’s security.
He said peace has been restored in the country due to government efforts during the
past four and a half years.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links