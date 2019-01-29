Good governance in merged areas to usher in new era of uplift: CM

PESHAWAR, Jan 29 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assured a good governance model for the newly merged districts to usher in a new era of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated this during his day-long visit to South Wazirstan district where he addressed the notable of the district and also attended a briefing followed by a media interaction.

Corp Command Peshawar Lt. General Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood and Advisor to the Chief Minister on new districts Ajmal Wazir also spoke on the occasion.

“The provincial government is undertaking a developmental strategy for the agriculture productivity, forest conservation, efficient services in education, health and other social sectors and employment to the youth of new merged districts”, he further assured.

Highlighting the necessity of mainstreaming the newly merged districts and the installation of a durable structure of justice, governance and other services Mahmood Khan assured that Prime Minster’s vision and his keenness would open up the newly merged districts to expeditious development.

The KP government would focus on efficient services in health and education and would simultaneously take well directed efforts for boosting agriculture sector and forest conservation.

The people of these areas would have special relaxation for employment, small dams would be constructed in Wazirstan, the backwardness would be removed and a local government system would resolve the people grievances mainstreaming them into the national stream, institutional extension have already been made and we would overcome all the challenges, he added.

The CM said that the region linking central Asia through Torkharm, Angor Adda and other connectivities would have the potential to become the life veins of the national economy in the wake of CPEC.

The government has already planned to exert maximum benefit for expeditious development of our people adding that efficient and able doctors and teachers would be attracted to serve in the newly merged districts.

Around 17 Thousands new vacancies have been created and another six thousands police personal would be recruited but more importantly a good governance model and efficient services in all sectors were necessary to be in consonance with aspirations of people.

Mahmood Khan also spoke about the sacrifices made by Pak Army, tribal people and the whole of the nation and stressed for consistency and same spirit for durability of peace in the region.

His government would continue doing within its reach for the rehabilitation and welfare of tribal people. The government has already sketched out a comprehensive plan and sanctioned Rs.1 billion for the youth.

However, the seven new districts would get Rs.10 billion annually for next 10 years as a part of Rs.100 billion package for rehabilitation and reconstruction of seven new districts.

These resources, he added would be used in the development of natural advantages, small dams, tourism development, cottage industry and economic zone that would not only enhance the employment opportunities but would boost socio economic development in the new districts.

The new districts would have judicial complexes, efficient educational and health services, a university, a medical college, a teaching hospital, extension of Sehat Insaf Card to five lakh families and the overall rehabilitation of displaced people, he concluded.