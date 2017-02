Golden Eagles beat Shah Jamal in Veterans Cricket match

LAHORE, Feb 17 (APP): Opener Salman Khan struck quick fired 71 to steer Golden Eagles to thumping 60 runs victory over Shah Jamal Green in the 3rd Turk Plast Veteran Cricket Cup, here Aligarh ground on Friday.

Salman stroked seven flowing boundaries as Eagles reached 234 for 5 in allotted overs and restricted the opponents to 174 for 9 in allotted number of overs.

Apart from Man of the Match Salman’s enterprising knock Rizwan Aslam sored useful 62 with six fours as Muhammad Hafeez made 45 with seven boundaries.

From Shah Jamal side, Imran Haider, Shahzad Khan, Muhammad Zahid, Zaheer Ahmad and Adeel Butt got one wicket each.

Shah Jamal innings revolved around their top scorer Azeem Shah (54), Saqib Farooq (44) and Muhammad Zahid (41) as the rest of the batsmen fell cheaply and their side could not chase the victory target.

Rauf Wain 3/29, Shabbir Khan 2/18, Rashid Latif 1/19, Muhammad Hafeez 1/36 were the main wicket takers of Eagles.

After the match, Mian Tassadaq Rasool, chairman, Golden Banaspati, gave away awards to the players.