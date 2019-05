ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):The price of 24 karat gold dropped by Rs 200 on Wednesday and traded at Rs 69,800 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 70, 000.

According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 172 and traded at Rs 59,842 against Rs 60,014 of last day.