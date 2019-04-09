ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):According to Karachi Sarafa Association the per tola price of 24 karat increased by Rs 400 and traded at Rs 71,400 per tola against Rs 71,000 and that of 10 gram gold gain Rs 343 and traded at Rs 61,214 on Tuesday .

The price of Silver remained unchanged at Rs 900 per tola and that of 10 grams Silvers at Rs 771.60.

According to the Rawalpindi- Islamabad local Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24-karat gold in the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad increased by Rs 200 per tola and traded at Rs 70,400 and that of 10 grams gold at Rs 60,335.

In the international market, the price of gold increases by $05 and traded at $ 1302 against $1297.