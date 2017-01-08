Gold import falls 48.05% in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP): The import of gold into the country

fell by 48.05 per cent during first five months of current fiscal

year (2015-16) as compared to the same period of previous financial

year.

During July-November (2016-17), 154 kilogram of yellow metal

worth of US $5.822 million was imported as compared to the import of

297 kg gold worth of $11.207 million during last year’s five months.

On the other hand, overall metal group imports increased by

4.42 per cent to $1.606 billion in first five months of current

fiscal year from $1.538 billion in same period of last year,

according to latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The import of iron and steel scrap also witnessed decrease of

14.04 per cent from $395.265 million last year to $339.763 million

during July-November of the year 2016-17.

Similarly iron and steel import increased from $750.020

million last year to $814.521 million this year thus showing an

increase of 8.6 per cent.

Similarly, the import of aluminum wrought and work increased

by 2.33 percent to $73.024 million in July-November (2016-17) from

$71.363 million during same period of the preceding year.

On year-on-year and month-on-month basis, the gold import in

November, 2016 decreased by 59.19 per cent and 45.6 per cent over

November, 2015 and October, 2016 respectively.

The gold import in November 2016 was recorded at $822,000

while in November 2015 and October 2016 its import was recorded at

$2.014 million and $1.511 million respectively.

The import of overall metal group, however increased by 7.11

per cent and 14.05 per cent as compared to the import of November,

2015 and October, 2016 respectively.