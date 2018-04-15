Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ends on happy note as Pakistan finishes with 1 gold, 4 bronzes

GOLD COAST, Queensland (Australia), April 15 (APP)::The colourful closing ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ends on happy

note with host Australia top the medal table with 198 medals including 80 gold

medals, 59 silver and as many bronze medals while Pakistan finished at 24th

with one gold and four bronze medals here on

Sunday.

England got second position with 45 gold medal, 45 silver

medals and 46 bronze medals with an aggregated total of 136 medals, followed

India with 66 medals including 26 gold, 20 silver and as many bronze medals

while Canada got fourth position with 82 medals including 15 gold, 40 silver

and 27 bronze medals.

The Games provided sensational competitions that reflect

the true spirit of the 6,600 athletes from 71 countries and territories of the

world in 18 different disciplines. The people around the world just witnessed fabulous

competitions and spectacular achievements across eighteen different sports.

They have seen athletes strive to exceed expectations

and, in giving their best performances, they have made their home countries

proud. The XXI Commonwealth Games has, once again, been a great celebration of

the Commonwealth touching 1.5 billion populations. It has not only been a festival

of sport, but also shared cultures and arts of the participating athletes from

71 different countries and territories. In both, the Gold Coast and the people of

Australia have been wonderful hosts and have generated a fantastic atmosphere

from the start of the Queen’s Baton Relay to this, the closing c ceremony.

Then England will host the XXII Commonwealth Games in

2022 and the flag of the Commonwealth Games was also handed over to them during

this stunning extravaganza with millions of people enjoyed the enthusiasms

showed by the athletes from around the world including Pakistan. The Gold Coast

provided opportunities to the athletes, officials, volunteers, spectators and

the media have shared in the triumphs and challenges alongside the athletes

across 275 events.

The Gold Coast also broken new ground with Women’s Rugby

Sevens, Beach Volleyball and Para

Triathlon medals awarded for the first time, as part of

the largest integrated sports program in

Commonwealth Games history.

The calibre of athletes has been unparalleled, showcasing

world record holders, sporting greats, and breakthrough performances from young

athletes. While the Games is coming to a close, the future of sport in the

Commonwealth is very bright indeed. In fact, in 2018, the Commonwealth and

Commonwealth Sport are more relevant than ever before. The success of Games

relies heavily upon its 15000 volunteers. The action, drama., sportsmanship and

excitement that has defined the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games continued

right up until the last second. The final day of GC2018 started with the

Marathon, ended with the Rugby Sevens and included gold medal moments in

Netball, Basketball, Squash, Table Tennis and Badminton.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) was the

largest sporting event Australia saw this decade and the biggest sporting

spectacular the Gold Coast has ever seen. As the first regional Australian city

to ever host a Commonwealth Games, the Gold Coast celebrated a great Games in a

great city leaving great memories and great benefits for all. The city have shine

on the world sporting stage and the promotional exposure for business, trade,

investment, tourism and events have herald a new era in the region’s growth and

maturity. The GC2018 brand embraces the three pillars of – The Place, The Event

and The Sport.

Over 6,600 athletes and team officials from 71 nations

and territories converged on the Gold Coast for an 11 day sporting and cultural

event. The event is unprecedented in the city’s history, and was destined to

define the future. With the proud support of close to 15,000 passionate and

friendly volunteers, a spectacle of 18 sports and 7 para-sports contested and

broadcast to a cumulative global audience of 1.5 billion.

GC2018 was an extraordinary event, hosted in a truly

spectacular location. Those watching at home have also enjoyed a glimpse of the

magic. Those that choose to attend have enjoyed an electrifying experience they

will remember for the rest of their lives. Long after history is written, they

will forever know that they were there to Share the Dream on the Gold Coast.