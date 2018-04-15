Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ends on happy note as Pakistan finishes with 1 gold, 4 bronzes

GOLD COAST, Queensland (Australia), April 15 (APP)::The colourful closing ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games ends on happy
note with host Australia top the medal table with 198 medals including 80 gold
medals, 59 silver and as many bronze medals while Pakistan finished at 24th
with one gold and four bronze medals here on
Sunday.
England got second position with 45 gold medal, 45 silver
medals and 46 bronze medals with an aggregated total of 136 medals, followed
India with 66 medals including 26 gold, 20 silver and as many bronze medals
while Canada got fourth position with 82 medals including 15 gold, 40 silver
and 27 bronze medals.
The Games provided sensational competitions that reflect
the true spirit of the 6,600 athletes from 71 countries and territories of the
world in 18 different disciplines. The people around the world just witnessed fabulous
competitions and spectacular achievements across eighteen different sports.
They have seen athletes strive to exceed expectations
and, in giving their best performances, they have made their home countries
proud. The XXI Commonwealth Games has, once again, been a great celebration of
the Commonwealth touching 1.5 billion populations. It has not only been a festival
of sport, but also shared cultures and arts of the participating athletes from
71 different countries and territories. In both, the Gold Coast and the people of
Australia have been wonderful hosts and have generated a fantastic atmosphere
from the start of the Queen’s Baton Relay to this, the closing c ceremony.
Then England will host the XXII Commonwealth Games in
2022 and the flag of the Commonwealth Games was also handed over to them during
this stunning extravaganza with millions of people enjoyed the enthusiasms
showed by the athletes from around the world including Pakistan. The Gold Coast
provided opportunities to the athletes, officials, volunteers, spectators and
the media have shared in the triumphs and challenges alongside the athletes
across 275 events.
The Gold Coast also broken new ground with Women’s Rugby
Sevens, Beach Volleyball and Para
Triathlon medals awarded for the first time, as part of
the largest integrated sports program in
Commonwealth Games history.
The calibre of athletes has been unparalleled, showcasing
world record holders, sporting greats, and breakthrough performances from young
athletes. While the Games is coming to a close, the future of sport in the
Commonwealth is very bright indeed. In fact, in 2018, the Commonwealth and
Commonwealth Sport are more relevant than ever before. The success of Games
relies heavily upon its 15000 volunteers. The action, drama., sportsmanship and
excitement that has defined the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games continued
right up until the last second. The final day of GC2018 started with the
Marathon, ended with the Rugby Sevens and included gold medal moments in
Netball, Basketball, Squash, Table Tennis and Badminton.
The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) was the
largest sporting event Australia saw this decade and the biggest sporting
spectacular the Gold Coast has ever seen. As the first regional Australian city
to ever host a Commonwealth Games, the Gold Coast celebrated a great Games in a
great city leaving great memories and great benefits for all. The city have shine
on the world sporting stage and the promotional exposure for business, trade,
investment, tourism and events have herald a new era in the region’s growth and
maturity. The GC2018 brand embraces the three pillars of – The Place, The Event
and The Sport.
Over 6,600 athletes and team officials from 71 nations
and territories converged on the Gold Coast for an 11 day sporting and cultural
event. The event is unprecedented in the city’s history, and was destined to
define the future. With the proud support of close to 15,000 passionate and
friendly volunteers, a spectacle of 18 sports and 7 para-sports contested and
broadcast to a cumulative global audience of 1.5 billion.
GC2018 was an extraordinary event, hosted in a truly
spectacular location. Those watching at home have also enjoyed a glimpse of the
magic. Those that choose to attend have enjoyed an electrifying experience they
will remember for the rest of their lives. Long after history is written, they
will forever know that they were there to Share the Dream on the Gold Coast.
