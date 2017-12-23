GM Lodhi to feature in King Salman World Rapid/Blitz Chess

KARACHI, Dec 23 (APP):Pakistan’s first-ever Grand Master (GM) Mahmood Ahmed

Khan Lodhi has been invited to feature in King Salman World Rapid & Blitz Chess Championship being staged in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from December 24 to 31.

“I have received an invitation through Federation Internationale de

Chess, ” he told reporters on arrival from Lahore en-route to Saudi capital. It’s a great honor because this is global event”.

He said FIDE Executive Director Nigel Freeman has sent him the

invitation for this prestigious event.

Mahmood Lodhi, who became first GM in 70-year history when he won the

Asian Senior s Chess Championship in Auckland few months ago.

World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen will be the star attraction for

the championship.

He said over 250 men players including world leading GMs,

International Masters and FIDE Masters and host Saudi Arab players will be featuring the week-long championship.

He said host country will be providing all participants boarding and

lodging during the course of the championship.

A record fund with $750,000 in prizes for each Open event & $250,000

for each women’s event at the offer.

The first two Rapid Championships (Open and Women) will be played from

26th to 28th December and the Blitz Championships (Open and Women) will follow on the 29th and 30th December.

The number of players participating in the World Championships is set

at a maximum number of 250 players for the Open events and 150 players for the Women events.