Glowing tribute paid to Ustad Fateh Ali Khan at condolence reference

ISLAMABAD Jan 11 (APP): A glowing tribute was paid to music icon late Ustad Fateh Ali Khan here at condolence reference arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday.

Director General PNCA, Syed Jamal Shah addressing the participants said that Ustad Fateh Ali Khan matchless contribution to the classic music would long be remembered.

He said that Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was an academy in itself and produced a large number of singers and musicians, adding that Halqa-e- Ahbab-e-Mousiqui has been initiated to promote classical music. Music lovers and admirers of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan paid tribute to the legendary artist in their remarks.

Javed Ali Khan, ex Additional Secretary said that artists like Ustad Fateh Ali Khan appears in centuries. Students of music will follow him for their success. Fateh Ali Khan has earned name for Pakistan around the world.

Iftikhar Rasheed, Ex-Inspector General Motorway Police said that the government should patronize the classical musicians. It is a very hard job and thus the youngsters are reluctant in its adaptation.

Writer, Poet and Ex-DG PNCA Kishwar Naheed expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan. “We should take care of our real assets and intangible heritage” she said. Music is the name of softness and love. She added.

DG Radio Kursheed Malik highlighted the services of Fateh Ali Khan for promotion of classical music. He worked hard till his last. The introduction of Patiyala Gharana and Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was presented on multimedia through his interviews, talks and popular renditions.

A large number of singers and music lovers attended the

reference.