Glowing tribute paid to Aziz Mian Qawwal at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD Sept 15 (APP): Imitating his father’s prominent style,
Imran Aziz enthralled the audience at Lok Virsa Open air theatre on
Friday while performing devotional Sufi musical night organized to
pay tribute to the renowned Qawwal Aziz Mian.
Aziz Mian, a legendary symbol of South Asia, was famous for
unique style of qawwali. Born in 1942 in Delhi, he migrated to
Pakistan in 1947 and began learning the art of qawwali at the age of
ten.
The Open air theatre of Lok Virsa was jam-packed with audience
comprising of both women and men in almost equal numbers.
Aziz performed with great zeal, much like his father, and compelled
listeners to applaud lavishly.
There were so many rounds of ‘wah wah’ after every verse.
His voice carved to the point where his range was greater than the
keys of his harmonium and beats of the tablas. And compositions with
full of emotions that music lovers easily linked to and enjoyed.
Lok Virsa Executive Director, Dr. Fouzia Saeed in her welcome
remarks said, the basic aim of the event was to pay tribute to the
master of qawwali Aziz Mian and at the same time to provide
awareness to youngsters about the country’s culture and traditions.
She said aziz mian qawwal would be remembered forever for
record singing of qawwali and Lok Virsa would arrange more such
events to pay tribute to senior artists of the country.
“Most of our younger generation are ignorant about the `sufi
kalaam’ and this is the best way to educate them about it,” she
added.
Imran Aziz got the audience delighted when Classic qawwalis
like Mein Sharabi and Teri Surat Nigahon Mein Phirti Rahe along with
others were instant hits. Imran Aziz’s music breathed fresh life
into the traditional music, at the same time enhancing qawwali’s
dynamic and utmost spirit.
“I feel like I am listening to the late Aziz Mian. Imran has
successfully adopted his father’s unique style, especially his way
of singing,” said audience member Maham, adding that nevertheless,
his father was a maestro in his own league and will always be
remembered.
Imran Aziz also performed compositions dedicated to Hazrat
Khawaja Nizamuddin and Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin.
Raheel Iqbal in the audience had Imran Aziz Mian for the first
time live and fell in love with his performance.
“He is so engaging and his music makes so much sense,” Raheel
said, admiring the perfect synchronization among the musicians.
Imran Aziz obliged the audience by singing some requests such
as Teri Soorat, Chaap Tilak and Shahbaz Qalander getting them to
clap.
Glowing tribute paid to Aziz Mian Qawwal at Lok Virsa
ISLAMABAD Sept 15 (APP): Imitating his father’s prominent style,