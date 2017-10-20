Globally ‘Polio day’ to be celebrated on October 24

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP):Like other parts of the globe, World Polio Day will be celebrated in Pakistan on Tuesday (Oct 24) to create awareness about the hazards of the crippling disease.

According to a report aired by a private news channel , the purpose behind observing the World Polio Day is to create awareness among the people about the disease. The day is also observed to pay tribute to the US researcher Dr Jonaas Salk for inventing polio vaccine.

Polio is a crippling and potentially fatal infectious disease. There is no cure, but there are safe and effective vaccines.

Polio can be prevented through immunization. Polio vaccine, given multiple times, almost always protects a child for life.

October 24, 2017 several activities have been planned by various organizations and health institutions to mark the day, including awareness walks, seminars, symposium and group discussions, to ensure that no child will ever again know the crippling effects of polio.

In 1988 Albert Sabin developed an oral polio vaccine which has reduced worldwide polio incidence by 99%.

According to a polio eradication programme official, the authorities concerned of provincial governments had been asked to ensure 100 per cent coverage during every polio immunization drive.

The official said the government and development partners were making all possible efforts to make Pakistan a polio-free country and sought the support of the general public and local communities.

He said the polio eradication plan calls for ensuring that every child was immunized even in the high-risk areas of the country.