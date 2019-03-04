LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP):Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said on Monday that global Zalmi league will swing into action from March 21 in Islamabad.
“As many as 16 teams from all over the world will visit Pakistan
to participate in the grand event which will help in promoting cricket
in the country”, he told APP.
He said preparations of all the participating teams were are in full swing in their respective countries. “South Korean team Incheon Zalmi and Bahrain Zalmi are conducting their net sessions with spirit and zeal”, he added.
Chairman Peshawar Zalmi said global league is a step forward for
the resumption of international cricket in pakistan and will also supplement the ongoing efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board to persuade the foreign teams to visit Pakistan.
The squads for Global league will be announced soon by all the
teams. “Peshawar Zalmi is the only sports franchise which has more
than 30 fan clubs all over the world”, said Javed Afridi.
Global Zalmi League from March 21
LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP):Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said on Monday that global Zalmi league will swing into action from March 21 in Islamabad.