Global Zalmi League from March 21

LAHORE, Mar 04 (APP):Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi said on Monday that global Zalmi league will swing into action from March 21 in Islamabad.

“As many as 16 teams from all over the world will visit Pakistan

to participate in the grand event which will help in promoting cricket

in the country”, he told APP.

He said preparations of all the participating teams were are in full swing in their respective countries. “South Korean team Incheon Zalmi and Bahrain Zalmi are conducting their net sessions with spirit and zeal”, he added.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi said global league is a step forward for

the resumption of international cricket in pakistan and will also supplement the ongoing efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board to persuade the foreign teams to visit Pakistan.

The squads for Global league will be announced soon by all the

teams. “Peshawar Zalmi is the only sports franchise which has more

than 30 fan clubs all over the world”, said Javed Afridi.