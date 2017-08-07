Global Co-Chair WEP, chairperson BISP to work together for gender equality

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Ms Elizabeth Broderick, Global Co-

Chair Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEP), and Chairperson Benazir

Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon agreed for working

together on gender equality.

Elizabeth Broderick, who also hold office of United Nations

Global Compact and Special Advisor to Under-Secretary UN Women in a

meeting with Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP),

Marvi Memon, here on Monday discussed that there is strong need to

link women to speaking opportunities.

It would help raise their voices against discrimination and

violence, they opined and stated to work together for the promotion

of gender diverse environment, women empowerment and elimination of

domestic and family violence.

Ms. Elizabeth is founder of “Male Champions of Change”. She is

currently on visit to Pakistan to discuss efforts underway in

Australia, Pakistan and globally to advance women’s equality and to

engage private as well as public sector leaders to support and

propagate policies on gender equality.

It is pertinent to mention here that Marvi Memon is also

`Member World Bank Advisory Council on Gender and Development’,

During the meeting Ms Elizabeth said that gender equality is

one of the most significant societal and economic issues.

“We need more decent powerful men to step up beside women in

building a gender equal world”, she said.

If women are left out intentionally, then they are excluded by

the system unintentionally, that’s why we need to increase women

representation at every forum for sustainable development.

“To start with, we must champion gender equality in our

organizations if we want a visible change and increase of women in

leadership positions”, she further stated.

During the discussion on efforts in Pakistan for women

empowerment, Marvi Memon informed that BISP, by providing financial

assistance to 5.4 million most vulnerable households through women

head of families, contributed directly to the women empowerment in

the country.

She also mentioned 50,000 BISP Beneficiary Committees (BBCs)

across the country which is a real women empowerment tool. Through

these committees, poor and illiterate women are educated on gender

violence and are encouraged to stand up for their legal rights in

the family as well in the society.

The women are also trained to take care of themselves and

their families by training them on nutrition, health and gender

sensitive curriculum.

Marvi Memon’s landmark acid legislation also came under

discussion which provides protection to women against violence and

has increased prosecution rate for this heinous crime.

It was also discussed that issues of domestic and family

violence result into low contribution in the national economy and

highlighting these issues can add to voice and agency of women.