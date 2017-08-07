Gilgit Baltistan to get LPG Air Mix plant

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Air Mix plant would be established in Gilgit Baltistan to benefit 10,000 energy consumers.

In a meeting with Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister said the LPG plant would significantly reduce usage of forest wood.

The Prime Minister said the government was determined for the socio-economic uplift of Gilgit Baltistan and would continue to extend all out support.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming his office and extended him invitation to visit Gilgit Baltistan.

He also apprised the Prime Minister on the status of various ongoing development projects in Gilgit Baltistan.