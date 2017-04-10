Gilgit-Baltistan musicians enthrall audience at Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD April 10 (APP): Folk artists and musicians of Gilgit
Baltistan enthralled audience here at Lok Mela G-B Musical night
arranged by Lok Virsa at Open Air Theater.
Minister for Works Gilgit-Baltistan was the chief guest on the
occasion.
Secretary Tourism Gilgit Baltistan Raja Rasheed Ali, Executive
Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and a large number of people
attended the musical show organized by Lok Virsa.
The artists of Gilgit Baltistan performed and got big
applause from the audience at jam packed Open Air Theater.
Earlier, legendary folk singer Wazir Afzal visited Lok Mela
here at Lok Mela.
Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed and other senior
officials of Lok Virsa warmly welcomed the legendary singer.
During visit to various provincial cultural pavilion the
singer, lauded Lok Virsa for arranging such a national level folk
festival to promote the artists and artisans of the country.
He said that Lok Virsa is the only organization annually
arranged such a big cultural event which attending by millions of
people.
He highly praised the efforts of Executive Director Lok Virsa
Dr. Fouzia Saeed, saying that she is really cultural loving
personality.
He also appreciated the artisans for displaying various arts
and craft items in the premises of various cultural pavilions.
Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed briefed the legend
singer about the Lok Mela and cultural activities in progress in the
premises of Garden Avenue Shakarparian.
She said that Wazir Afzal is an asset for the folk music of
Pakistan, adding that his work would educate our youth.
For the first time Lok Virsa initiated shuttle service to bring
visitors from various points to Lok Virsa.
The Lok Mela cultural activities can be live seen throughout
the country and in many other parts of the world. For the first time
Lok Virsa also arranged a folk theater especially for the young
talent in the Lok Mela.
The traditional food stalls of all four provinces including
Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir also attracting a large
number of visitors and people.
A large number of people from different walks of life
including professional and general masses, art and craft experts,
cultural personalities, diplomats, political figures, media persons
and students visited and entertained by the fascinating performances
of the artists.
The visitors lauded Lok Virsa for arranging shuttle service to
the Lok Mela.
The Lok Mela would continue with all its festivities till
April 16.
