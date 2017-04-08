Gilani urges IOK people to completely boycott sham polls

ISLAMABAD, Apr 8 (APP): Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet

Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has appealed to people to completely

boycott the so-called parliamentary by-elections in Indian Occupied

Kashmir(IOK).

Polling for the farcical parliamentary by-polls will be held

in Held Srinagar constituency on Sunday, and in Islamabad constituency

on Wednesday, KMS reported.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Held Srinagar reiterated

the joint resistance leadership’s call for shutdown and anti-elections rallies in Central Kashmir areas on Sunday, and in South Kashmir on Wednesday.

He said that on the one side, the puppet authorities were

brutally killing people and hundreds of Hurriyet leaders and

activists had been lodged in detention centres and people were

facing flood-like situation, while on the other side, the

pro-India politicians were busy to stage election drama in the

occupied territory.

The APHC Chairman said that pro-India Peoples Democratic

Party, National Conference and other parties were least cared

about people and were instead desperate to stage the election

drama and get into power corridors.

He said “We are passing through a crucial phase. It is a

trial and it is pre-requisite to follow the mission with same

spirit as was witnessed during the people’s uprising in 2016.”

He added that people had given enormous sacrifices in the ongoing

freedom movement.

The APHC Chairman said few people who vote in election

dramas are not only committing an act of treason, but their

actions are also acting as oxygen for the Indian occupation of

Kashmir.

“It is tantamount to betrayal with the sacred blood of

martyrs. Any sort of participation will prolong our struggle for

freedom,” he added.

Syed Ali Gilani said his personal experience is that India

is a deceitful country that neither follows any ethics nor is true

to its word.

“Whosoever participates in sham elections provides an

opportunity to Indian rulers to mislead the international

community. They (Indian rulers) are exploiting people of Jammu and

Kashmir,” he added.

The APHC Chairman appealed to Kashmiri people to take care

of sacrifices and sacred blood of their martyrs and boycott the

by-elections.