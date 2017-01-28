Gilani seeks international probe into Kashmir massacres

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): All Parties Hurriyet Conference
(APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, paying rich tributes to the
victims of Kupwara massacres on their anniversary, demanded
impartial investigation into all the gruesome massacres by the
international agencies.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement
issued in Held Srinagar, thanked the people of Kupwara for observing shutdown on the anniversary of the Kupwara massacre and said it is heart
wrenching to see the swelling number of widows and orphans in
Kupwara district.
He said, “The spirits of people of Kupwara are commendable
as during all this period they faced the worst situations at the
hands of Indian armed forces. We are duty-bound to safeguard all
the sacrifices offered by people.”
He said a few self-interested and unscrupulous persons are
hell-bent to portray adverse impression about freedom movement,
cautioning people against the evil designs of vested interests.
Referring to shutdown on the event of Kupwara massacre,
Gilani said, “Pro-India stooges stand exposed and people revived
their commitment with martyrs and freedom movement and pledged
that they won`t backtrack from ongoing freedom struggle.”
Meanwhile, the authorities continued to disallow Syed Ali
Gilani from offering Friday prayers, yesterday. An APHC spokesman
said that since last four years, Syed Ali Gilani continues to be
under house arrest and the situation remained unchanged as he is
not being allowed to carry out his religious obligation.
