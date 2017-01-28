Gilani seeks international probe into Kashmir massacres

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): All Parties Hurriyet Conference

(APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, paying rich tributes to the

victims of Kupwara massacres on their anniversary, demanded

impartial investigation into all the gruesome massacres by the

international agencies.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement

issued in Held Srinagar, thanked the people of Kupwara for observing shutdown on the anniversary of the Kupwara massacre and said it is heart

wrenching to see the swelling number of widows and orphans in

Kupwara district.

He said, “The spirits of people of Kupwara are commendable

as during all this period they faced the worst situations at the

hands of Indian armed forces. We are duty-bound to safeguard all

the sacrifices offered by people.”

He said a few self-interested and unscrupulous persons are

hell-bent to portray adverse impression about freedom movement,

cautioning people against the evil designs of vested interests.

Referring to shutdown on the event of Kupwara massacre,

Gilani said, “Pro-India stooges stand exposed and people revived

their commitment with martyrs and freedom movement and pledged

that they won`t backtrack from ongoing freedom struggle.”

Meanwhile, the authorities continued to disallow Syed Ali

Gilani from offering Friday prayers, yesterday. An APHC spokesman

said that since last four years, Syed Ali Gilani continues to be

under house arrest and the situation remained unchanged as he is

not being allowed to carry out his religious obligation.