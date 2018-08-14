Gilani greets people, govt of Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Gilani has extended his heartiest felicitations to the people and the government of Pakistan on the Independence Day.

Syed Ali Gilani, in a statement issued in Srinagar Tuesday, said the people of Kashmir were highly grateful to Pakistan for extending its wholehearted moral, political and diplomatic support to their just cause and struggle since 1947, KMS reported.

“We pray to Almighty Allah for peace, strength, stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan for a strong and stable Pakistan is very important for the resolution of Kashmir dispute,” he added.

He expressed the hope that the new government-in-waiting under the leadership of Imran Khan would leave no stone upturned to safeguard the rights of minorities in Pakistan.