Giano Mal PPP wins PS-81 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Giano Mal has won election from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-81 Jamshoro-II securing 34,927 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Independent candidate Malik Changez Khan stood second by securing 26,975 votes and Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaf Javed Akhtar grabbed third position by getting 2,055 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 52.07%.