Ghost investors in PTI’s foreign fundings: PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N)

Leaders Wednesday said ghost investors were involved in Pakistan

Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign fundings.

Speaking at a press conference here, Minister of Capital

Administration and Development Division (CAAD) Dr. Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry said that PTI received foreign fundings from different

countries including India.

“Imran Khan is afraid of facing court cases and is running

away while his lawyers are requesting for adjournment of the cases hearing “,he said.

Danyal Aziz said that the money transfer documents of Imran

Khan from London to Pakistan about the Banni Gala house were fake

and has no relevance with the date of transfer of amount.

He said when the case against another PTI leader Jahangir

Tareen would be opened then he would disappear from the scene like his

leader Imran Khan.

Dr.Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Imran Khan has always ridiculed

the courts but at the same time was Imran asking for inquiry of the Prime

Minister in public gatherings.

He said the PTI Chairman was always using derogatory remarks

against different institutions including NAB, Election Commission of

Pakistan and other courts.