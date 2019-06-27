ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Thursday met with President Arif Alvi here at Aiwan-e-Sadr wherein both the leaders discussed bilateral ties, Afghan peace process and vitality of future cooperation to increase trade and energy flow by enhancing the connectivity.

During the meeting which discussed all aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, the two countries agreed that moving forward and building a relationship that served the cause of peace, security and prosperity was in the best interest of the two countries, a President House statement said.

Both the leaders agreed that both Afghanistan and Pakistan would gain tremendously from peace and stability in the region.

They unanimously believed that increased connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan would help accelerate the trade and energy flows and contribute to the prosperity of the two countries and the region. The role of new technologies in this context was also recognized.