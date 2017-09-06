Getting tickets of Pak-World XI matches talk of town

LAHORE, Sept 6 (APP)- Getting the tickets of Pakistan and World XI

T20 cricket series is the talk of town and with few days left in the

start of the mega event the interest of lovers of game is immensely

growing to get the tickets.

The general enclosures tickets of the first match, costing

Rs 500 each , have already been sold out which shows that those

who can not afford high price tickets have bought the tickets well

before time to see the match.

The three match series will go into action from September 12 with second match on September 13 and the last on September 15 at historic Gadaffi stadium.

Interestingly high price value tickets of Rs 8000 each of the

inaugural match have already been sold out.

Pakistan Cricket Board authorities are expecting full house

during the three matches as the matches between the seven- country

star studded World XI against pakistan team the Victorious of the

champions trophy have been billed as ” thrilling “.

“We have made elaborate arrangements to ensure the fair selling

of the tickets on first come first serve basis”, said Chairman, PCB,

Najam Sathi while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

The tickets for VIP, first class and premium class will be

available at a price of Rs 6000, 4000 and 2500 each and will be

available at different shopping centers of the city where special

ticket selling booths are being setup.

“It is mandatory to produce original CNIC at the time of purchase

of the ticket and by that way we will be maintaining database record

of all the ticket buyers “, said an official of the company which

has been assigned the task to sell the tickets.

PCB made similar arrangements to sell the tickets of the final

of the Pakistan super league earlier this year and the tickets were

sold out days before the finale.

“We anticipate the same situation and we are sure that a full

house will be in presence to watch the matches of Independence Day

series between Pakistan and World XI”, he added.

Like before the PSL final, the business activities in the premises

of Gadaffi stadium where a number of restaurants and other businesses houses are located , will be closed from September 9-15 and all

concerned have been informed in this regard.

“It (closure) is part of our security plan and we have the

similar security arrangements which were put in place for the

PSL final”, said an official of the PCB.