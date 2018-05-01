‘Germany keen to boost mutual trade ties with Pakistan’

SIALKOT, May 01 (APP)::Deputy Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Mr. Jens Jokisch has said that Germany is keen to boost mutual trade ties with Pakistan, pledging to make efforts to remove all hurdles from the way of promoting mutual trade between Pakistan and Germany.

He stated this while talking to the Sialkot exporters during his visit to several leading industrial units on Tuesday during the second day of his visit to Pakistan’s export-oriented Sialkot city.

German Deputy Ambassador witnessed the craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans and termed it a world class craftsmanship.

He showed keen interest in the production process of sports goods and surgical instruments there.

He stressed upon the need of making effective joint efforts to boost mutual trade between Pakistan and Germany. Germany will encourage the regular exchange of the mutual trade delegations between Germany and Pakistan, he added.

He said that Germany can be a gateway to EU markets for Pakistan.

He said that both Germany and Pakistan have been enjoying good friendly and cordial trade relations and now the time is ripe to further strengthen these mutual trade ties, as all the things are moving to the right direction in this regard.

German Deputy Ambassador revealed that the several more companies of Germany have shown keen interest to invest in Pakistan in different trade fields especially in energy sector.

He said that Germany intended to have developed and strengthened mutual trade relations with Pakistan, saying that Germany will ensure the easy access of Sialkot exporters to EU and German markets.