German Photographer’s book on “Pakistan Now” launched

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP): The world renowned German photographer, artist and author, Monolo Ty, Thursday launched his book here ‘Pakistan Now’ at the Pakistan National Council of Art (PNCA).

The Director General of PNCA, Nasir Jamal was the

chief guest at the launching ceremony.

Responding to questions, Manolo Ty informed that he started working on his book some 11 year ago and has visited 97 countries for showcasing his exquisite work in 60 exhibition across the globe.

Now the book is available in Pakistan.

To a query, Manolo said that during his travels in Pakistan, he captured the diversified images of far flung rural as well as urban areas.

“I will never forget this historic journey in Pakistan. The visit to

Pakistan is one of the most fascinating and heartfelt experience”, he remarked.

Pakistan is favorite place to photographers , not only because of its diversity and culture, but because of his great fondness for the people, he said.