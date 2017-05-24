German-Pakistan Chamber, Sindh Law Dept sign MoU for positive social impact

KARACHI, May 24 (APP): The German Pakistan Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (GPPCI) here on Wednesday inked a Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) with Sindh Law Department for positive social

impact, an official of the German Consulate said.

He stated the German Consul General Rainer Schmiedchen along

with Sindh Law Minister Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar and Secretary General

GPCCI Ms. Ines Chabbi witnessed the signing ceremony.

The MoU was signed by Chairman GPCCI Qazi Sajid Ali and Sindh

Law Secretary Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

The purpose of this MoU is to establish the terms and conditions

under which GPCCI and the Law Department will serve as a base to

enhance awareness amongst the people in general and the less

privileged groups in particular in the Province of Sindh.

Project based actions will be taken to improve following areas:

– Promoting small domestic enterprises leading towards the prosperity

of the people and elimination of child labour;

– Female capacity building in public and private sector;

– Diversity initiatives to include minorities and ethnic groups below

poverty line;

– Knowledge, training, hand on experience through training sessions

and educating groups, enabling them to learn from mutual best

practices, local guidelines and requirements for improving the living

conditions and well-being;

– Enhance awareness amongst the people by holding seminars and

workshops with regard to laws, rules and regulations;

– Enhance the scope of legislation with regard to the offences and

punishments not provided in the existing laws;

– Consolidate and codify the existing laws, rules and regulations.