SIALKOT, April 28 (APP)::Deputy Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan

Jens Jokisch would visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

on April 30, 2018 (Monday).

SCCI Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja said that the envoy would discuss in detail matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters

during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI here.