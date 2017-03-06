German Envoy meets CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, Mar 6 (APP): Ambassador of Germany Ms Ina Lepel on Monday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, at Joint Staff Headquarters.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters related to regional security and bilateral defence were discussed during the meeting.

The Ambassador acknowledged the role of Pakistan Armed Forces in fighting the menace of terrorism.