German Embassy to support for women’s betterment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany Ina Lepel has said that German Embassy would support the government in its efforts making for the betterment of women in Pakistan.

She was addressing at a workshop and book launching ceremony on “pro-women laws and legal awareness” in lieu of International Women’s Day here on Tuesday in a local hotel.

The workshop was organized by White Ribbon Pakistan, she admired the efforts of White Ribbon Pakistan and said that the book launched today is a much needed addition in the publications regarding women issues.

She said that this book can be a resource for those women who were eager to aware themselves about their rights.

In the seminar, Secretary National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) Samina Hassan, Women Activist Farzana Bari, renowned media person Tauseeq Haider and Semi Kamal were among the other speakers.

Omer Aftab, CEO White Ribbon said that “White Ribbon is the only organization which involves men in ending violence against women”.

Omer provided a brief intro about the book “Law, Discrimination and Women in Pakistan” to the audience, according to him this book is the result of in-depth study of laws relating to women in Pakistan and it will be providing more the real situation of pro or anti women laws in our country.

Tauseeq Haider TV Actor Said, Media was the strongest tool to change the mindset of any society and since the last two decade Pakistani media has played its worth notice role in bringing the paradigm shift in patriarchal mindset .

Secretary NCSW said, “Preventing violence against women and empowering women continue to be priorities for NCSW and “we strongly believe that closing the gaps between men and women in health, education, politics and economic participation will contribute to a more equitable and more prosperous society in Pakistan”.