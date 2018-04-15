German Embassy, Ajoka to organize theatre performance on April 20

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):The German Embassy in collaboration with Ajoka will organize theatre performance “Chaak Chakkar” on April 20

at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The play is an Urdu adaptation of Bracht’s play “The Caucasian Chalk Circle”.

The play originally premiered in 1948, the play is a great example of Brecht’s “epic theatre”. It

is a parable about a maid servant of the rich ruler who takes care of the royal baby, abandoned by

his mother while running away after being overthrown.

The story was based on a Chinese legend and placed in the Soviet Union around the end of the

World War II. Brecht uses the legend to present the question of social ownership and the greed and

selfishness of the capitalist society.

The play was first performed by Ajoka in 1985 at the Goethe Institute Lahore.