German diplomat advises regional security architecture for Asia

ISLAMABAD, May 15, (APP): A senior German diplomat on Monday underscored the need for a ‘regional security architecture’ for Asia, which could serve as a common security system and a forum for dialogue on challenges confronting the region.

“Regional security architecture is desperately needed. There are

different formats, but not all of them are working well as last Heart of Asia meeting showed,” acting German Ambassador Dr Jens Jokisch said.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of two-day national conference on ‘Regional Security and Foreign Policy in South, Central and West Asia’ that had been jointly organized by Islamabad-based think tank Strategic Vision Institute (SVI) and German foundation Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

The conference, which was attended by policy makers, academia, media

representatives and students of international affairs, was aimed at analyzing the issues affecting peace and security of South and Central

Asia and the future trends that are likely to shape the security environment of the region.

Dr Jokisch cited the German example of working for development of

common security systems in Europe in 1970s as a confidence building measure not only between the governments, but also between people.

He supported Pakistan’s outreach to Iran and Afghanistan after recent border incidents and observed that the moves helped reduce tensions.

The German diplomat said mega projects in the region could only

succeed in secure and stable political environment. That, he opined, re-emphasized the need for a regional security structure.

He called for giving up cold-war era ‘zero-sum’ logic in inter-state relations, which could happen through confidence building measures and would lead to win-win situations.

He also stressed on the need for continued dialogue and the role of civil society for promoting long-term understanding between countries.