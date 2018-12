German compaies keen to invest in Pakistan’s IT, auto sectors: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):German Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler Friday said his country’s giant companies were interested

to invest in diverse fields especially Information Technology and auto manufacturing.

“German giants like Volks Wagen and Siemens have shown desire to invest in Pakistan,” he said

during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, a press release said.