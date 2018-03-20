German artist enthralls audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in collaboration with the Goethe Institute in Pakistan has organized “Lighting”, a German-Pakistani collaborative dance performance by the famous German artist, Anna Konjetzky here Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

“Lighting,” the igniting, torching, kindling, is the title of Anna Konjetzky’s dance piece in which the choreographer fixates the audience’s gaze on the bodies of the nine dancers on a stage. Inspired by the numerous pictures of protest movements round the globe, “Lighting” simply investigates that spark, that moment of collapse, of discharge.

Konjetzky’s dance piece is thus getting progressively more intense and dense; the mass subtly builds more and more power, energy and pressure. A large number of people from different walks of life attended the performance.

Anna Konjetzky’s presented famous German-Pakistani collaborative dance and got big applause from the audience.