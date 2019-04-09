ISLAMABAD, April 9 (APP):Ambassador of Germany, Martin Kobler Tuesday paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president congratulated him on successful completion of his tenure as Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan.

He underscored that since Martin Kobler took over as Ambassador of Germany in August 2017, the bilateral relations between the two countries had gained strength and the interaction in various fields had considerably improved.

He appreciated the efforts of Martin Kobler for promoting bilateral ties and the initiatives he had taken to enhance cooperation and exchanges between the two friendly countries.

The president also extended best wishes for his personal and family life.