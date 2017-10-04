German Ambassador meets Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): German Ambassador to Pakistan

Martin Kobler Wednesday paid a courtesy meeting with National

Security Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua and

discussed matters pertaining to further promote bilateral

ties.

Security situation of region with particular reference to

peace and stability in Afghanistan also came under discussion.

Welcoming the ambassador, the National Security Adviser

said Germany was a great country with resilient nation and Pakistan

attached great importance to enhance multifaceted cooperation with

it.

He apprised the ambassador of Pakistan’s role in promoting

peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Highlighting different aspects of regional security situation,

he sensitized the ambassador of fragile regional balance and

stressed that the leading world countries must focus to maintain

a balanced regional approach in South Asia.

Both sides agreed that increased political engagements for

political solution in Afghanistan between all stakeholders were

prerequisite for sustainable peace and development in the country.

The ambassador acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s role

against terrorism and sacrifices made.

He, however, stressed that for Pakistan it was important to

enhance engagements with Europe to explain own narrative with more

clarity.

Both sides also reiterated to work together for further

improving bilateral relationship.