German ambassador lauds Punjab CM

LAHORE, Dec 09 (APP):German Ambassador in Pakistan Mr

Martin Kobler on Saturday declared Punjab Chief Minister

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif a visionary leader during a

ceremony of the Punjab Gas Power Plant in Jhang.

Kobler said he praised Shehbaz Sharif because under his

leadership the Punjab government had taken speedy measures for

development. He said Shehbaz Sharif took personal interest in

the completion of projects and under his praiseworthy

leadership province of Punjab was making progress.

He said the vision of Shehbaz, his capacity to work and

his determination were praiseworthy. He added Shehbaz Sharif had

taken solid measures to eliminate load shedding and German

companies should also benefit from CPEC projects. He said

today was historic day for Pakistan, Punjab and Jhang, and this

day also held importance for Germany as well.

He said Shehbaz Sharif had great vision of development in

the country.

The German envoy spoke a few word in Urdu and raise the

slogan of `Long Live Pakistan, Germany and China’.

On this occasion, Chief Financial Officer German Company

Siemens Mr Stefan Halbest adt said that the best performance

turbine would be installed for the project.

He said Punjab had taken praiseworthy measures to end

the power crisis.

Chinese Ambassador Mr. Yao Jing said CM Shehbaz

Sharif was giving excellent support for CPEC and non-CPEC

projects and given a lot of facilities.