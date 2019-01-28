German Ambassador calls on Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Martin Kobler here on Monday called on Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

During the meeting, the Ambassador thanked the Federal Minister for making Pakistan Post a reliable department. He said, “I sent a gift to my family in Berlin with unregistered mail for just Rs. 200, which was just in 7 days”. He said that Germany was willing to collaborate with Pakistan particularly in postal sector.

The Minister thanked the Ambassador for visiting his office. He said that Pakistan Post is an asset of the nation. He said that comprehensive reforms would be brought into Pakistan Post to make it national

symbol of services.

Murad Saeed said that the government values its partnership with Germany, adding that in this regard, the Ministry is working on comprehensive plan.