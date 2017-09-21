German Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Sep 21 (APP): German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

Issues of mutual interest including security situation came under discussion in the meeting, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.

The German Ambassador said Germany was grateful to Pakistan for its fight against terrorism and assured of his continued efforts in improving bilateral relations between the two countries.