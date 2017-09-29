German Ambassador, Aziz agrees expanding bilateral trade,investment

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Sartaj

Aziz German Ambassador Martin Kobler Monday agreed expanding bilateral trade

and investment between the two countries after visible improvement

in the Security situation in Pakistan and the virtual end of the energy

crisis.

The implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would

also open up investment possibilities for European Companies in the special

industrial zone, said a press release.

Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission gave overview of the concept of

the CPEC and various projects under implementation.

Ambassador Kobler emphasized the need for close contacts between the

business leaders of the two countries and the possibility of setting up of

Germany-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) with full time staff provided

from Germany and Pakistan to identify investment opportunities and bring

them to the attention of German investors.

Ambassador Kobler also referred the importance of technical and

vocational training for Pakistani youth and said that this is an area where

Germany has rich experience and can assist Pakistan.