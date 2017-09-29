ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Sartaj
Aziz German Ambassador Martin Kobler Monday agreed expanding bilateral trade
and investment between the two countries after visible improvement
in the Security situation in Pakistan and the virtual end of the energy
crisis.
The implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would
also open up investment possibilities for European Companies in the special
industrial zone, said a press release.
Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission gave overview of the concept of
the CPEC and various projects under implementation.
Ambassador Kobler emphasized the need for close contacts between the
business leaders of the two countries and the possibility of setting up of
Germany-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) with full time staff provided
from Germany and Pakistan to identify investment opportunities and bring
them to the attention of German investors.
Ambassador Kobler also referred the importance of technical and
vocational training for Pakistani youth and said that this is an area where
Germany has rich experience and can assist Pakistan.
German Ambassador, Aziz agrees expanding bilateral trade,investment
