German Ambassador appreciated Pakistani food, hospitality

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Martin Kobler has said that he needs new clothes now as he cannot resist tasty Pakistani food.

In a tweet message, the Ambassador said that “So, I need new clothes now. Can anybody guess why?”

“Well, I have gained the weight because I cannot resist Pakistani food like Jalebi, Naan, Mutton, Biryani and much more, adding that “You guys are responsible for this”.

Martin Kobler said that Pakistan’s hospitality is just remarkable.

Germany’s ambassador had shared a meal with the homeless in Islamabad.