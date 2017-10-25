General Hospital being established in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP):Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Islamabad General Hospital is being constructed in rural area with more than Rs. 2.5 billion funding from Saudi Arabia.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the Senate which was moved by PTI Senator Shibli Faraz. This notice was about reported population of Islamabad which is more than two millions as per Census, 2017, whereas there are only two Government hospitals in Islamabad i.e. Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to cater for the medical needs of the inhabitants of Islamabad.

The minister said that there are five government hospitals functioning in Islamabad including Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) with 1127 beds, Federal Government Services Hospital (Poly Clinic) with 500 , Federal General Hospital in Chak Shehzad with 200 beds, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital with 150 beds and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) with 120 beds.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said there are 33 dispensaries in Islamabad and there is still need to improve this overall existing health infrastructure. The government, he said, is working to improve health facilities as 25-bed dialysis center would be inaugurated at PIMS within 2-3 months as 50-60 nephrology patients are being treated at present.

The minister said the extension of Policy Clinic would be ensured as litigation is being faced at present while new emergency center to be set up at PIMS. He said that 92 ventilators are available with PIMS and their number would be increased further.

On the remarks of the Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani, the minister assured that proper cleanliness arrangements would be made there.