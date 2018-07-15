General Elections to be held on time: ECP Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, July15 (APP):The ECP spokesman Sunday said that CCTV cameras would also be installed at sensitives polling stations.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reaffirmed its commitment to hold forthcoming general elections on time and in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Spokesman to the Election Commission of Pakistan Nadeem Qasim while talking to a news private channel said that all preparations had been completed to conduct general election on time.

He said that around 3,70,000 Pakistan Army personnel would be deputed inside and outside the polling stations across the country, while 17,000 polling stations had been declared sensitive.

To a question, he said international observers were coming to Pakistan to observe the whole process of general election.

The spokesman said ECP was also providing accreditation facility to media and other organizations in this regard.